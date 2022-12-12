I didn’t say anything about losers, only was sarcastic concerning destroyers of peace - Fuad Iskenderov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12. I didn’t say anything about losers (as always) and only was sarcastic concerning destroyers of peace, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskenderov tweeted in response to armenews.com, Trend reports Dec.12.

“armenews.com contributed to number of my Twitter followers. Was surprised by attention of it to my tweet, where I didn’t say anything about losers (as always) and only was sarcastic concerning destroyers of peace,” the ambassador noted.

Earlier, Fuad Iskenderov wrote on Twitter that when French officials take the right steps towards Azerbaijan, their national football team succeeds at the World Cup in Qatar.

"If France wants to achieve more at the World Cup, then the country's appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan should go to Shusha. This is the luckiest place for the friends of Azerbaijan," he said.

armenews.com reacted to this tweet, saying “does Fuad Iskenderov abuse illicit substances? He made a Twitter that the Azerbaijani media Trend, among others, found useful to publish.”