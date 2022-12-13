US consistently focused on need to de-escalate tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia – Ned Price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The US is consistently focused on the need to de-escalate tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing, Trend reports Dec.13.

“We have consistently focused on this challenge, on the need to de-escalate tensions, on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement. We, of course, brought the two countries together at the foreign minister level here in Washington. We did that in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly. And Phil Reeker, our senior advisor, has been actively engaged with officials in both countries to see to it that we are doing everything we can and, most importantly, that these two countries are doing everything they can to see to it that these tensions are de-escalated,” he explained.

