Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense holds meeting with military attachés (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan held a meeting on the results of 2022 with the foreign military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan, on December 13, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Having conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the meeting participants, the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, informed them about the work carried out in Azerbaijan during the current year within the framework of military cooperation, as well as the activities planned for 2023.

The meeting participants were also informed about the work done in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

At the end of the meeting, the questions of military attachés were answered.