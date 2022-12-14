Azerbaijan talks providing its servicemen with new apartments (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:32, 13 December)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A total of 478 Azerbaijani servicemen will be provided with new apartments, Trend reports.

This issue has been discussed at a regular meeting of the commission, established by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On measures to strengthen social protection of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army" dated December 28, 2011.

Chairman of the Commission, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, opening the meeting, noted that consistent measures on improving the social conditions of the servicemen and on providing them with apartments are taken by virtue of the constant attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

Appropriate funds are allocated annually for the implementation of these activities. Over the past period, hundreds of servicemen of the Armed Forces have been provided with apartments by virtue of this social state program.

At the meeting of the commission, based on the list submitted by the Ministry of Defense, it was decided to provide fully equipped apartments to 478 servicemen on the waiting list for housing in Baku and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Of them, 20 are families of servicemen who became martyrs.

In general, as a result of the implementation of the decree, a total of 2,686 servicemen, who had served 20 years or more, were provided with apartments at the expense of state funds, while the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection provided apartments to 26 families of servicemen-martyrs.

At the meeting, 942 other servicemen were also accepted into the queue for housing based on the list provided by the Ministry of Defense.