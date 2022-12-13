Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs hold meeting in Avaza (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended the meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers in Turkmenistan's Avaza on December 13, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides reviewed documents on energy, trade, customs, transport, education, and culture, as well as on the trilateral Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan format, which will be adopted at the first summit of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders on December 14.

Bayramov noted that the summit will play a crucial role in the development of a trilateral dialogue among the countries. The minister praised the relations of the three states within international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States.

He expressed confidence that the trilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan would contribute to the full usage of the regional transport and transit potential, as well as to the strengthening of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). It was said that Azerbaijan's activities to establish a new transport infrastructure in the liberated territories, including the opening of the Zangazur corridor, are of particular importance.

He also stated that the increasing relevance of the energy security against the backdrop of recent world events testifies to the necessity of strengthening efforts in this area.

In addition, Minister Bayramov talked about the reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan to eliminate the 30-year occupation's implications, as well as to ensure the safe return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs). He also pointed out the landmine threat impeding the rebuilding activities in the region, including the peace process.

Later the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and Turkmenistan delivered speeches on the prospects for a trilateral partnership.