Another official arrested in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 09:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Sabail District Court of Baku has considered a petition against Hijran Rustamov, Chairman of the Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, regarding the ongoing criminal case in the State Security Service, Trend reports.

Against Hijran Rustamov preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen.

Rustamov is accused of abuse of official powers and embezzlement of 212.36 million manat of state funds ($124.92 million), intended for the implementation of construction and landscaping work on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Previously, in this case, various high-ranking officials of the State Customs Committee and the Minister of Finance of Nakhchivan were brought to justice and arrested.