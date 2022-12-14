Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs expected to meet in coming weeks - FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 13, 19:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers are expected to hold a meeting in the coming weeks, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said on December 13, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark at the meeting with his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Turkmenistan's Avaza.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that Azerbaijan intends to build bilateral relations with Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of each other's borders, normal neighborhood relations.

"To this end, we have presented the recently updated proposals on the text of the agreement on relations between the two countries to the opposite side, and in the coming weeks it's planned to hold another meeting for discussions between the foreign ministers of the two countries," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's position is consistent and principled, based on international law and justice.

"We hope that Armenia will finally respond with the necessary political will and practical actions to the steps taken by us to achieve peace. An important condition for achieving the logical result of the normalization process is the immediate fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by Armenia, and taking the steps to establish normal good neighborly relations," Bayramov added.