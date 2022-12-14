We're actively engaged in opening of Zangazur corridor, all works expected to be completed in 2024 – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Today, we are actively engaged in the opening of the Zangazur corridor, President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at the first trilateral summit of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders on December 14, Trend reports.

"40 percent of the works on the railway line and 70 percent on the highway have been completed in the section of the Zangazur corridor on the territory of Azerbaijan. All works are expected to be completed in 2024, leading to the establishment of a new transport corridor.

The Baku International Sea Trade Port has an annual handling capacity of 15 million tons, with funding envisaged to increase its capacity to 25 million tons.

Last year, we laid the foundation of the Alat Free Economic Zone on the shores of the Caspian Sea, and the first residents have already settled there. We would like to invite companies from Turkiye and Turkmenistan to benefit from opportunities available in the Zone.

In 2017, together with my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we inaugurated the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway. In addition, more than 100 million US dollars will be invested in this project, and its handling capacity will be increased from the current one million to five million tons.

Azerbaijan has the largest commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea, with over 50 cargo ships. The Baku Shipyard, commissioned in 2013, is currently operating at its full capacity. This facility is capable of building any type of vessel.

Azerbaijan has one of the largest civil air cargo fleets in our region, with 18 cargo planes. It is planned to add nine more aircrafts to our cargo fleet over the next 10 years.

Currently, there are 8 international airports operating in Azerbaijan. President of Turkiye, my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended the opening of Fuzuli and Zangilan airports built in the liberated territories. In 2024, the 9th international airport of our country is scheduled to be opened in liberated Lachin," said the head of state.