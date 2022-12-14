Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to succeed when they act in spirit of solidarity - President Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will succeed in all areas, where they act in the spirit of solidarity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the first trilateral summit of the heads of the three countries on December 14, Trend reports.

"Our goal is to assess the new opportunities emerging against the backdrop of global and regional dynamics to ensure the well-being of our peoples and the stability of the region. In all cases when we act in a spirit of solidarity, we’ll undoubtedly succeed. Our Organization of Turkic States is extremely important in this regard. The latest example of this is the 2020 Second Karabakh War, which ended the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh," Erdogan added.