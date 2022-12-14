Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Opening of Zangazur corridor to pave way for additional opportunities – Azerbaijani FM

Politics Materials 14 December 2022 14:35 (UTC +04:00)
Opening of Zangazur corridor to pave way for additional opportunities – Azerbaijani FM

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The opening of the Zangazur corridor will pave the way for additional opportunities, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference of the Turkish, Azerbaijani and Turkmen foreign ministers on December 14, Trend reports.

The minister underscored Azerbaijan's large-scale reconstruction activities in liberated Karabakh.

"We believe that the rebuilding work creates good opportunities for joint projects of our countries. Meantime, the establishment of a transport and communication infrastructure in Karabakh, and the opening of the Zangazur corridor will result in additional opportunities within the Middle Corridor," said the minister.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more