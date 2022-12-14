Armenia should take sincere steps toward normalization of relations with Azerbaijan – Turkish FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Armenia should take sincere steps toward the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said, answering Azerbaijani media questions following the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan summit, on December 14, Trend reports.

According to him, Türkiye continues holding talks with Armenia through special representatives.

He added that Armenia should respond in a sincere way to the honest actions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Cavusoglu also outlined the Türkiye-Azerbaijan allied partnership, which is enshrined in the Shusha Declaration. Therefore, it is quite natural to hold joint exercises, and cooperation programs between the two allied countries, and this is not directed against any other countries.