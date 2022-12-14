President Ilham Aliyev completes visit to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended his visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state at the Turkmenbashi International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and other officials.