Four people suffer from landmine blast in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Four people suffer from a landmine blast in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district on December 14, the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

Tonight, the Kalbajar District Police Department received information that four people engaged in the infrastructure projects near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar district got injured in the landmine explosion.

Police officers and representatives of other public agencies are currently at the scene.