Media representatives visit site of recent mine explosions in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (UPDATE)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, December 15. The visit of media representatives to the site of recent mine explosions in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar has begun, Trend's Karabakh Bureau report.

The employees of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency accompany the representatives of the media in order to ensure their safety.

The purpose of the visit is to observe the territory where the Armenian armed formations have planted mines and to convey information about it to the world community.

Previously, the Kalbajar District Police Department received information on December 14 at about 18:00 (GMT+4) that 8 people near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar district got injured in the landmine explosion. It was determined that four people engaged in infrastructure projects near the Chiragli village hit the anti-personnel mine. Four servicemen who were heading to the scene also hit a landmine. Three of them were severely injured, one died.