UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences regarding death of serviceman in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. UK's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld tweeted a post related to the death of Azerbaijani soldier in the recent mine explosions in country's Kalbajar, Trend reports.

"I am saddened by the news that eight people hit mine in Kalbajar yesterday, resulting in injuries and death. I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," said Auld.

Previously, the Kalbajar District Police Department received information on December 14 at about 18:00 (GMT+4) that 8 people near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar district got injured in the landmine explosion. It was determined that four people engaged in infrastructure projects near the Chiragli village hit the anti-personnel mine. Four servicemen who were heading to the scene also hit a landmine. Three of them were severely injured, one died.