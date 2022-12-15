EU supports Azerbaijan in de-mining its liberated territories - Ambassador of EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The EU supports Azerbaijan in the process of de-mining its liberated territories, said Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

During his speech, Michalko noted that the EU supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of Karabakh, which also includes the mine clearance process on the liberated territories.

"The EU will continue to support Azerbaijan's mine clearance efforts, and in the future, we intend to make more efforts in this direction," he noted.

Michalko expressed his condolences for the death of an Azerbaijani soldier yesterday as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar.