One of innovations brought about by “ASAN service” concept has been involvement of volunteers - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Another innovation brought about by the “ASAN service” concept has been the involvement of volunteers from the first day the service began to operate, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international forum “The path to advanced governance: towards sustainable and innovative public services”, Trend reports on December 15.

"In December 2022, we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first “ASAN service” center. Today, more than 360 services are provided by various state institutions and private companies in “ASAN service” centers.

Since being established, “ASAN service” has secured the provision of public services on nearly 60 million applications. According to opinion polls, the service enjoys an approval rating of 99.8 percent.

Another innovation brought about by the “ASAN service” concept has been the involvement of volunteers from the first day the service began to operate. With their positive energy and modern outlook, volunteers breathed a new life into the field of public services, thus expanding the movement of volunteers in Azerbaijan and proving its effectiveness in all spheres of public life," reads the message.