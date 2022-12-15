Meeting of Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia held (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Tbilisi on December 15, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Ministers Ali Asadov and Irakli Garibashvili, was attended by the heads of the relevant state institutions of both countries.

In his opening speech, Asadov noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia. It was emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia had progressed to the level of strategic partnership over the years.

The development of relations in the political, economic, investment, energy, transport, cultural, and humanitarian spheres was noted with satisfaction. The importance of mutual support within the framework of international organizations was stated.

Speaking about interregional cooperation, Asadov said: "Recently, ties between cities and districts of our countries have become closer, which, of course, has a very positive effect on the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations."

It was noted that a number of cities and regions in both countries, including Baku and Tbilisi, signed twinning agreements in the past and in the recent year. Considering this positive tendency, an initiative has been put forward for the possible holding of an Azerbaijani-Georgian interregional forum.

The increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia and the importance of the implementation of joint projects for enhancing mutual trade were emphasized. It was noted that both countries have huge potential for that.

The sides stated the importance of increasing investment cooperation.

The energy sector was considered one of the main priorities of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and Southern Gas Corridor projects make a great contribution to the economic development of both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It was noted that, as usual, great attention is paid to the field of transport and transit, where there is a steady growth in cargo transportation.

The importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was particularly emphasized. "The launch of the railway at full capacity will contribute to the greater prosperity and economic progress of our countries," the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan stated.

Also, the relevance of the Middle Corridor (Transcaspian International Transport Route) was noted, as was the importance of stepping up joint efforts to attract additional volumes of cargo to this route.

Within this context, Ali Asadov noted the significance of the Zangezur corridor as a part of the Middle Corridor. "This corridor will ensure the diversification of regional transport communications and ties," added Azerbaijan's PM.

During the meeting, the prospects for the development of the Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership in the entire range of relations were widely discussed.

Following the meeting, PMs Ali Asadov and Irakli Garibashvili signed the protocol of the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The heads of the relevant government agencies signed a number of agreements on the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, ecology, and small and medium-sized businesses.