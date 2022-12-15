Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar damages trucks, agricultural machinery (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14. A recent mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar resulted in several vehicles (a truck, agricultural machinery) being damaged, Trend reports.

On December 14, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district received information that eight people hit a landmine near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar district at around 18:00 (GMT+4).

It was established that four employees of Azerbaijan's construction company and four servicemen suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in the mentioned village. Following the landmine blast, one of the servicemen died.

Below are some photos of the damaged machinery in Kalbajar, following the blast, as shot by Trend: