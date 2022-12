Details added (first version posted at 18:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan has been the initiator of a peace agreement with Armenia from the first day, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on December 15, Trend reports.

He noted that all the initiatives were taken by Azerbaijan.

"The next round of Azerbaijan-Armenia talks will be held by the end of December 2022," the minister added.