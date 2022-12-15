New composition of Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission approved – decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the new composition of the Intergovernmental Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Bilateral Co-operation, Trend reports.

According to the order, the new composition is as follows:

Commission co-chair

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Commission members:

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Board of the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone

Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Lithuania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with notify Lithuania of the change made by the Republic of Azerbaijan to the composition of the Intergovernmental Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Bilateral Co-operation.