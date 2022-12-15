Azerbaijani FM meets with secretary general of Organization of Turkic States (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev on December 15, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the information, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who congratulated Kubanychbek Omuraliev on his election as Secretary General of the OTS, wished him success in this responsible work and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the further expansion of cooperation within the organization.

The minister noted the importance of high-level meetings, stressing that, since the Nakhchivan summit in 2009, the OTS has come a long way in development, and today its importance at the international level has increased even more. In the light of the processes taking place in the world, the organization is an important platform for effectively organizing the fight against new emerging challenges, and for creating new opportunities in the interests of our peoples and countries. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the member countries of the organization, and strengthening cooperation in all areas is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

At the meeting, the Foreign Minister also spoke about the deliberate destruction, looting and appropriation of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage by Armenia as a result of its aggression against Azerbaijan, which lasted almost 30 years. He noted that the targeted mining of our territories over the years means that Armenia has been engaged in imitation of negotiations for many years.

The Secretary General of the OTS highly appreciated the active work and support of Azerbaijan within the framework of the organization. He stressed that the new opportunities that will appear in the region with the opening of communication and transport hubs will serve to further expansion of the economic potential between the OTS member states.

At the meeting, the announcement of the city of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2023 was noted with satisfaction.

The sides also exchanged views on joint events that the city of Shusha will host.