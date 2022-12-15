Azerbaijani doctors offer help to Russian peacekeepers (VIDEO)

SUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijani doctors came to support peaceful protesters in the zone of temporary responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh, Trend reports from the scene.

They offered medical assistance to Russian peacekeepers if needed.

"We, volunteer doctors, stand in solidarity with our compatriots. We came here to support eco-activists. And we are ready to provide you with medical assistance if necessary,” they said.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions, but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.