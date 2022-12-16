Azerbaijani Migration Service talks citizens returned from Germany (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A total of 20 Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted (returned) from Germany within the framework of an ‘Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons living without permission’ on December 15, the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The readmission process took place within the rules established by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reintegration working group, whose activities are coordinated by the State Migration Service, is implementing appropriate measures to reintegrate the readmitted Azerbaijani citizens into the local society and solve the problems they may face.