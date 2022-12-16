Azerbaijani monitoring group holds regular meeting at headquarters of Russian peacekeepers (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:31)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 16. The meeting of representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC took place at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeepers, Head of the monitoring group Masim Mammadov told reporters on December 16, Trend's correspondent in Shusha reports.

The officials noted once again that the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit should be inspected, and relevant monitoring and inventory work should be conducted, following the presented road map. The conditions required for the deposit inspection were not created and the tasks set were not fulfilled.

The monitoring group members pointed out once again that the illegal exploitation of mineral resources should be immediately stopped and an all-inclusive monitoring of the area should be carried out.