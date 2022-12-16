Azerbaijani Army positions shelled by Armenian troops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Armenian armed forces units stationed in the Musurskand direction of the Tovuzgala district and Yukhari Shorja direction of the Basarkechar district, using caliber weapons, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions deployed in Tovuz's Aghdam direction and Kalbajar's Zeylik direction, starting from 12:00 (GMT+4) to 13:50 (GMT+4) on December 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Moreover, starting from 09:25 (GMT+4) to 10:10 (GMT+4), Armenia's illegal armed group members in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Khojavand direction.

The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.