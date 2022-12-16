Azerbaijani deputy FM calls on Armenia to stop its illegal activities (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev took part in a number of events and held meetings in New York within the framework of his visit to the US, the ministry told Trend.

One of the events was the UN Security Council Open Debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism."

Speaking during the debate, Rzayev stressed the importance of fulfilling obligations on sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, which are the main principles for interstate relations.

He said that impunity for violating the principles of international law is one of the main factors leading to the escalation of conflicts.

The deputy minister emphasized that the UN resolutions which demanded an immediate, complete and unconditional cessation of the Armenian occupation of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan weren’t implemented for 27 years.

Rzayev also reminded that for almost 30 years, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis remained expelled from their lands, their rights were ignored, and impunity continued.

During the speech, the official noted that in September 2020, in response to a large-scale armed provocation by Armenia, Azerbaijan launched a counter-terrorist operation, as a result of which the territory of Azerbaijan was liberated from the occupation in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter and the relevant decisions of the UN Security Council.

He pointed out that the Azerbaijani side proposed Armenia to normalize relations after the conflict.

Besides, Rzayev called on Armenia to stop illegal activities, territorial claims and focus on direct negotiations for a diplomatic settlement.

