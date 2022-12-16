Azerbaijan and Türkiye to cooperate on family, women, children issues - Decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Action Plan for the Protocol of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of family, women, and children policy", signed on November 4, 2022, in Istanbul, on December 16, Trend reports.

According to the Decree, after the Action Plan mentioned in the first part of the current document comes into force, Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs should ensure implementation of its regulations.

Azerbaijani foreign minister is instructed to send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Action Plan.