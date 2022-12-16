Azerbaijan, Türkiye to cooperate on family, women, children issues – decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Action Plan for the Protocol of Co-operation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of family, women, and children policy", signed on November 4, 2022, in Istanbul, on December 16, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure implementation of its regulations after the agreement mentioned in the Part 1 of the relevant decree comes into force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been tasked with notifying the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.