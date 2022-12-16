Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire from Armenian troops (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Armenian armed forces units stationed in the Goturbulag direction of the Chambarak district and Yukhari Shorja direction of the Basarkechar district, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions deployed in Gadabay's Goyelli direction and Kalbajar's Zeylik direction, starting from 17:20 (GMT+4) to 18:15 (GMT+4) on December 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Moreover, starting from 16:05 (GMT+4) to 18:00 (GMT+4), Armenia's illegal armed group members periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Khojavand direction in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.