Azerbaijani deputy FM meets with president of 77th session of UN General Assembly (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev met with the President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi during his visit to New York, Trend reports on December 17 via the ministry.

According to the ministry, at the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the activities of Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN, cooperation with specialized UN structures, directions for further activities and other issues on the agenda.

Rzayev informed Kőrösi about the latest situation in the region, including the restoration and construction work carried out in the Azerbaijani liberated territories, mine threats, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia.

The deputy minister noted that, despite the provocations of Armenia, Azerbaijan will continue its efforts in all important areas to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The session president pointed out that Azerbaijan is one of the most active member countries of the UN and appreciated the successful implementation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

He also highly appreciated the globally significant initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest which are on the agenda of the UN.