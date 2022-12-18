Lithuania's statement on Karabakh causes surprise and regret - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18. It is surprising and regrettable that Lithuania, a Baltic country with which Azerbaijan has maintained extensive partnership relations for many years and which attaches particular importance to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of international law in interstate relations and always adheres to these principles, has made such a statement, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade said answering questions from representatives of local media, Trend reports.

On December 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania has issued a statement saying that the country is deeply concerned about the blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has caused an acute humanitarian crisis in the area, which they have called "Nagorno-Karabakh".

Will be updated