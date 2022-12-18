Lithuania's statement on Karabakh causes surprise and regret - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 09:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18. It is surprising and regrettable that Lithuania, a Pribaltika country with which Azerbaijan has had extensive partnership relations for many years and which attaches special importance to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of international law in interstate relations and always adheres to these principles, made such a statement, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade said answering questions from representatives of local media, Trend reports.

On December 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania issued a statement saying they are deeply concerned about the blockade of the "Lachin Corridor", which has caused a severe humanitarian crisis in the area they call "Nagorno-Karabakh".

"At the same time, this statement creates misunderstanding in the context of various discussions held during the visit of the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda to Azerbaijan in May of this year," said Hajizade.

"We remind the Lithuanian side that there is no territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" on the territory of Azerbaijan. Just as Lithuania is no longer called a "Pribaltika" state, it is unacceptable to call the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan by the past names formulated during the Soviet Union," he added.

Hajizade also noted that it is worrying that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania applies a biased and one-sided approach to the issue instead of protesting against illegal economic activity, looting of natural resources, as well as the use of Lachin road for military provocations, the transfer of landmines to the territory of Azerbaijan, and for illegal economic activity.

The peaceful and legitimate protest of civil society institutions of Azerbaijan should be respected, said head of the press service department.

"Regarding the claims on the humanitarian situation in the region, we once again declare that Azerbaijan is always ready to meet the humanitarian needs of the Armenian residents living in the territories of Azerbaijan, and there is no need for the intervention of a third party in this matter," Hajizade concluded.