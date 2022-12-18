Azerbaijani activists permit passage of civilian cars of Armenians along Lachin road

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 18. Participants of the peaceful protest on the Lachin road do not interfere with the passage of Armenian civilian vehicles along this road.

For several days in a row, including today, we witnessed the unhindered passage of supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers in the direction from Khankendi towards Lachin.

Azerbaijan has always stated a clear position on the Lachin road: this road can only be used for humanitarian purposes, and not for illegal economic and military activities.

In fact, the passage of civilian cars of Armenians along this road is hindered by Ruben Vardanyan, who actually holds Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin in Karabakh hostage and wants to present a peaceful protest on the Shusha-Lachin road as a "blockade of Armenians and a humanitarian catastrophe".