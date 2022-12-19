Leading expert of MGIMO, who called to for firing missiles on Azerbaijan, put on int'l wanted list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Russian citizen Mikhail Alexandrov has been put on the international wanted list, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

Mikhail Alexandrov, a leading expert of the Center for Military and Political Studies at Russia's MGIMO (Moscow State Institute of International Relations), Doctor of Law, delivered an audio message to a wide audience on December 13, 2022. Trying to undermine relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, he openly called for "firing missiles and completely destroying the entire oil industry and energy system of Azerbaijan."

The Prosecutor General opened a criminal case against Mikhail Alexandrov under articles 101.2 (open calls to unleash an aggressive war through the mass media), 214.2.3 (threats to commit terrorist acts with the use of firearms), and 283.2.1, 283.2.2 (incitement of ethnic hatred or enmity using an official position) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 19. The preliminary investigation is entrusted to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Due to sufficient evidence against Mikhail Alexandrov, a decision was made to bring him in as an accused under the mentioned articles of the Criminal Code. By the court's decision, he was put on the international wanted list through Interpol. Against him, a preventive measure in the form of an arrest was chosen.

At the same time, requests were sent to the competent authorities of a number of partner states in order to ensure the extradition of the accused in the event of his entry into the territory of these countries.

Currently, intensive investigative measures are underway.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan declares that the measures provided for by law will be taken regarding any provocative activity directed against the national interests, security, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.