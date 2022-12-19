Combat courage, valor of Colonel-Lieutenant Elshad Guliyev serve as example for young security officers - Sahil Karimli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The combat courage and valor of special forces lieutenant colonel Elshad Guliyev, who heroically died during the anti-terrorist operation on April 6, 2012 in the city of Ganja, serve as an example for young security officers, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Honored Journalist Sahil Karimli said on Monday at the presentation of the "Hero of Special Designation" documentary film "Hero of Special Designation" dedicated to the memory of Lieutenant Colonel Elshad Guliyev at the Cultural Center of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

"The special services of Azerbaijan have entered a new stage of their development in recent years. We can say with full confidence that today the security of our state is in good hands. Each employee working in these bodies faithfully serves his country, Motherland, people," he said.

Karimli stressed that the subversive activities of some foreign intelligence services hostile to Azerbaijan are being decisively suppressed.

"Very dangerous processes, wars, bloody clashes are taking place in the world today. External threats, unfortunately, do not bypass Azerbaijan either. But it is gratifying that Azerbaijan remains an island of security, a space of stability. As a result of the far-sighted and resolute policy of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan overcomes these threats and follows the path of development. Undoubtedly, security officers adequately cope with the tasks set by the Head of State," he said.

Karimli added that the courage and valor of Elshad Guliyev, who died during the anti-terrorist operation, is an example, a symbol of heroism for every commando. "The leadership of the State Security Service always honors the memory of colonel-lieutenant of the Special Forces Elshad Guliyev, and with a sense of pride I want to say that the creation of a documentary film about him was entrusted to Trend News Agency. I think that we have achieved our goal by making a worthy film," he added.

The documentary film "Hero of Special Designation", dedicated to the memory of Lieutenant-Colonel of Special Forces Elshad Guliyev, was filmed by the Trend News Agency with the organizational support of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.