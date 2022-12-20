Co-op between think tanks of Azerbaijan, Mexico expands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Trend reports citing the press service of the MFA.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region. The parties noted with satisfaction the existence of broad prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico in various fields, including political, economic, trade, investment, tourism, education, sports, etc.

The role of mutual visits, including political consultations, in the development of cooperation was emphasized in the political sphere.

Minister Bayramov informed the ambassador about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the reconstruction and construction work carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, as well as about the mine threat.

Ambassador Caballero thanked Minister Bayramov for the reception and expressed her readiness to make efforts to further develop relations between the two countries. The role of inter-parliamentary ties in expanding bilateral relations between the countries was emphasized. It was also mentioned that work is underway to expand cooperation between think tanks operating in Azerbaijan and Mexico.

During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms, including the Non-Aligned Movement, were discussed. In this regard, information was provided on the preparations for the summit of the Contact Group on Combating COVID-19, which will be held in Baku in March next year.

The meeting also provided for an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.