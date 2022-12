Details added: first version posted on 12:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The corruption scandal in the European Parliament proved once again that its members stood against Azerbaijan, in exchange for money received from Armenia, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

"We are aware of the cases of the Armenian businessmen financing the European Parliament members," Ganjaliyev noted.