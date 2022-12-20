Azerbaijan extends exemption of some imported goods from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The period of exemption from customs duties for goods imported by residents of industrial or technological parks in Azerbaijan has been extended, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On the Customs Tariff", which was discussed at today's plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The draft law was prepared in order to exempt technological equipment imported by legal entities or individual entrepreneurs that are residents of industrial or technological parks from customs duties, with an increase of 3 years from the date of registration of a resident in the mentioned parks, for a period of 10 years.

After discussion, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.