Azerbaijan allocates funds for holding "Yukselish" competition in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to the holding of the next “Yukselish” competition in 2023, Trend reports on December 20.

In order to carry out ongoing work related to the holding of the next “Yukselish” competition in 2023, 1 million manat ($590,000) are allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the financing provided for in part 1 of this Decree.

The Organizational Committee, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On establishment of “Yukselish” competition" dated July 26, 2019, No. 1354, was entrusted with resolving issues arising from this Decree.