International Baku-Shusha forum kicks off (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The International Baku-Shusha Forum of heads of public structures responsible for diaspora issues has kicked off, Trend reports.

The event is held with the organizational support of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Organization of Turkic States.

Welcoming the participants, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov said that it was no coincidence that the road to the Turkic States Organization starts with the 2009 Nakhchivan summit. Azerbaijan's foreign policy aims to strengthen relations with the Turkic states in all areas. In this regard, the institutions responsible for diaspora issues are supposed to promote the Turks' unification in the pan-Turkic diaspora.

The forum participants will exchange views on important projects over the Turkic diasporas' integration, the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian cooperation of Turkic states, the significance of collaboration among diaspora structures, the opportunity for Turkic communities living abroad to receive education in their native language.

The forum continued with the signing ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding among the relevant structures of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan.

The International Baku-Shusha Forum will continue its work on December 21 in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world – Shusha.