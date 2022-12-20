Meeting of GUAM Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs held via video conferencing (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The 40th Meeting of the GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development) Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs was held through video conferencing on December 20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov attended the meeting chaired by GUAM's Acting Chairman, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu. Georgia was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili, while Ukraine – by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

While delivering a speech, Mammadov talked about the importance of transport, communication, and trade projects within GUAM, as well as cooperation as part of the inter-parliamentary platform.

The official informed the event participants on the reconstruction activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as steps towards normalizing relations with Armenia. In addition, he briefed on Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations stemming from the relevant trilateral statements and the landmine threat in the liberated areas.

Mammadov also noted that Armenia-made explosive mines were delivered to Azerbaijan via the Lachin corridor, as well as emphasized the continuation of military provocations by Armenia.

Following the meeting, a protocol and two decisions were adopted, and the chairmanship was transferred to Ukraine.