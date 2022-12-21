Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, paying an official visit to Türkiye, met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar on December 21, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani ministry.

The sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as noted the importance of further expanding activities in this regard.

During the bilateral meeting, the officials emphasized that sincere relations between the heads of the two fraternal states have a good effect on military cooperation, as well as on other areas.

The ministers also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Türkiye collaboration, based on mutual trust and support, will continue to develop and strengthen.