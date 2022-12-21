Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic resigns (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has resigned, Trend reports.

He announced his resignation at the Assembly's closed meeting on December 21.

Vasif Talibov was born on January 14, 1960, in the Ashaghi Aralig village of Nakhchivan's Sharur district. He graduated from the Faculty of History and Philology of the Nakhchivan State Pedagogical Institute (currently Nakhchivan State University) in 1981 and from the Faculty of Law of the Baku State University in 1998.

On December 16, 1995, he was elected chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.