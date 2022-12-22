Special Representative Office of President of Azerbaijan established in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of a Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

The decree prescribes:

1. To establish the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

2. To approve "Regulation on the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".

3. It is stated that:

3.1. the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is headed by the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (hereinafter – the special representative), appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and reporting directly to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

3.2. the special representative is an official who represents the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and exercises the powers determined by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

4. Central and local executive authorities and other state structures operate on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in accordance with the procedure agreed with the special representative.

5. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.