Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation on Lachin road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Phone talks have been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on December 22.

According to the ministry, during the talks, the parties discussed the current situation in the region and the situation on the Lachin road, including issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Will be updated