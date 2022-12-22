Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation on Lachin road (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Phone talks have been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on December 22.

According to the ministry, during the talks, the parties discussed the current situation in the region and the situation on the Lachin road, including issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, in accordance with its obligations, guarantees the safety of the movement of civilians, vehicles and goods along the Lachin road.

He also said that the videos [posted in social media] showing the unhindered movement of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenian ambulances, vehicles of Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020] and other vehicles testify that the road is open.

Besides, the minister emphasized that the peaceful protest rally of Azerbaijani activists has been held against the illegal economic activities of Armenians in the territory of Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that that the Armenian side and persons calling themselves as ‘representatives’ of Armenian residents in Azerbaijani territories dissuade the residents from using the road despite the creation of all conditions for its humanitarian use and thereby artificially create the impression of an alleged worsening of the humanitarian situation, which is unacceptable.

During the phone talks, an exchange of views also took place on topical issues on the agenda, cooperation between the two states and other areas of mutual interest.