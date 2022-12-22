Areas of activity of Special Representative Office of President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan determined (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The areas of activity of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan have been determined, Trend reports.

This matter is reflected in the "Regulation on the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".

The activities of the Special Representative Office are as follows:

2.1.1. coordination of the activities of local executive authorities (hereinafter - local executive authorities) operating on the relevant territory and monitoring their activities;

2.1.2. ensuring the interaction of local executive authorities with other state authorities (institutions) in order to ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the relevant territory;

2.1.3. submission to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan of regular reports on the public, social, and economic situation on the relevant territory;

2.1.4. carrying out activities in other directions determined by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.