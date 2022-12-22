Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia artificially creating impression of worsening humanitarian situation (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Armenian side and persons calling themselves as ‘representatives’ of Armenian residents in Azerbaijani territories prevent the residents from using the Lachin road despite the creation of all conditions for its humanitarian use and thereby artificially create the impression of an alleged worsening of the humanitarian situation, which is unacceptable, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports on December 22.

Bayramov made the remark during his phone talks with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

He noted that Azerbaijan, in accordance with its obligations [under trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], guarantees the safety of the movement of civilians, vehicles and goods along the Lachin road.

The minister emphasized that the road is open, as there are videos [posted in social media] showing the unhindered movement of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenian ambulances, vehicles of Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020] and other vehicles.