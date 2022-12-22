Azerbaijan makes amendments to 'Regulation on Local Executive Authorities' (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Regulation on Local Executive Authorities" approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated June 6, 2012, No. 648, Trend reports.

The "Regulation on Local Executive Authorities" approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated June 6, 2012, No. 648 is amended as follows:

- From paragraph 1.3, exclude the words "decrees and orders of the highest official of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, resolutions and orders of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".

- In paragraphs 2.4 and 2.7, exclude the words "and in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".

- From subparagraph 3.1.2, exclude the words "and in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the instructions of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".

- Exclude the second sentence of subparagraph 3.1.22.

- From subparagraph 3.2.2, exclude the words "in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as to the highest official of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".

- From subparagraph 4.1.3, exclude the words "and in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic".